Apple has released the sixth, and what looks like the final test version of iOS 10.3, for all compatible iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users.

iOS 10.3 is only available to users registered for public beta testing and developers. This is the first rollout of this beta for developers and will be followed by the public beta version within the next few days.

Below is the list of major changes discovered on the iOS 10.3 so far:

Find My AirPods added to Find My iPhone app to allow owners of AirPods to track them at their last known location

Siri support for cricket scores

Safari support for Reduced Motion preference

Prominent user security section in Settings app

New Apple File System (APFS) to free up space

Developers can request app rating and opt out option in Settings

iCloud Analytics introduced for the first time

A floating one-handed keyboard for iPad users

CarPlay status bar has persistent quick access to media, communication and travel apps

Weather data in Maps app has 3D Touch forecast

Along with the iOS 10.3 beta 6, Apple also launched the sixth beta of macOS 10.12.4 for MacBook users. The main addition to the macOS 10.12.4 is the Night Shift mode, similar to the iPhones and iPads which first got the mode with iOS 9.3. In addition to this, the update expands dictation support to more languages along with standard bug fixes and performance enhancements.