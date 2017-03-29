Apple's latest iOS 10.3 update is seemingly freeing up storage space, according to users who have installed the new version on their compatible iOS devices.

A number of users, who noticed the change, have reported this on Twitter.

But this could happen for several reasons, believes Mashable. The iOS 10.3 features an update to the file system which the software uses to replace data of the device. Another reason is the latest update is smaller in size than the previous release or it could be due to rebooting the phone and clearing caches.

The update includes the ability to locate AirPods using Find My iPhone. The update also lets users use Siri with payment, ride booking and automaker apps. There are other improvements and fixes such as new settings unified view for Apple ID account information, support for searching "parked car" in Maps, the ability to delete unwanted invites in calendar app, home app supports for accessory battery level status, VoiceOver stability improvements for iPhone, safari and mail.

iOS 10.3 is available for iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4 and later and iPod touch 6th generation and later. If you have a compatible iOS device, you can manually install the update. But before that, do not forget to back up your iOS device using iCloud or iTunes. Ensure that the device is on a stable internet connection.

On your iPhone, head over to Settings>> General>> Software update. Now tap Download and Install. To update the device, tap Install. You may tap Later and choose Install Tonight or Remind Me Later options. If you tap Install Tonight option, simply plug your iOS device to power. The device will install the update automatically overnight.