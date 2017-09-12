iPhone X vs iPhone 8 vs iPhone7
How the new iPhone X and iPhone 7 stack up against the year-old iPhone 7Apple

The iPhone X is finally here, and so too is a new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Apple revealed the new handsets during its first ever media event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California, and below we have lined them up against their predecessors to help you decide which to buy.

Whereas in previous years it was simply a case of choosing either the regular-sized new iPhone, or the larger Plus version, now Apple has three new models all vying for your attention - and your wallet.

It is best to think of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus as updates to the 7 and 7 Plus - what the 7S and 7S Plus would have been, if Apple hadn't messed with its own naming structure.

Then, to celebrate the iPhone's 10th birthday we have the iPhone X, a new flagship handset with a new design, a bigger screen, plenty of new features - and a huge new price tag.

Below are the spec sheets of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, alongside the 8, 8 Plus and X:

iPhone 7iPhone 8iPhone X
Screen size4.7in4.7in5.8in
Resolution1334 x 7501334 x 7502436 x 1125
Pixel density326 per inch326 per inch458 per inch
Dimensions138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm
Weight138g148g174g
Front camera7-megapixel7MP7MP
Rear camera12MP12MP12MP
ProcessorA10 Fusion with M10A11 BionicA11 Bionic
Touch IDYesYesNo
Face IDNoNoYes
Storage options32 / 128 / 256GB64 / 256GB64 / 256GB
Price£599 / £699 / £799£699 / £849£999 / £1,149
iPhone 7 PlusiPhone 8 PlusiPhone X
Screen size5.5in5.5in5.8in
Resolution1920 x 10801920 x 10802436 x 1125
Pixel density401 per inch401 per inch458 per inch
Dimensions158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm
Weight188g202g174g
Front camera7-megapixel7MP7MP
Rear camera12MP, dual lens, 2x optical zoom12MP, dual lens, 2x optical zoom12MP, dual lens, 2x optical zoom
ProcessorA10 Fusion with M10A11 BionicA11 Bionic
Touch IDYesYesNo
Face IDNoNoYes
Storage options32 / 128 / 256GB64 / 256GB64 / 256GB
Price£719 / £819 / £919£799 / £949£999 / £1,149