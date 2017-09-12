The iPhone X is finally here, and so too is a new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Apple revealed the new handsets during its first ever media event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California, and below we have lined them up against their predecessors to help you decide which to buy.

Whereas in previous years it was simply a case of choosing either the regular-sized new iPhone, or the larger Plus version, now Apple has three new models all vying for your attention - and your wallet.

It is best to think of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus as updates to the 7 and 7 Plus - what the 7S and 7S Plus would have been, if Apple hadn't messed with its own naming structure.

Then, to celebrate the iPhone's 10th birthday we have the iPhone X, a new flagship handset with a new design, a bigger screen, plenty of new features - and a huge new price tag.

Below are the spec sheets of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, alongside the 8, 8 Plus and X:

iPhone 7 iPhone 8 iPhone X Screen size 4.7in 4.7in 5.8in Resolution 1334 x 750 1334 x 750 2436 x 1125 Pixel density 326 per inch 326 per inch 458 per inch Dimensions 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm Weight 138g 148g 174g Front camera 7-megapixel 7MP 7MP Rear camera 12MP 12MP 12MP Processor A10 Fusion with M10 A11 Bionic A11 Bionic Touch ID Yes Yes No Face ID No No Yes Storage options 32 / 128 / 256GB 64 / 256GB 64 / 256GB Price £599 / £699 / £799 £699 / £849 £999 / £1,149