The 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will take place on 20 February where 351 players will go under the hammer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will defend their title for the first time this season, since lifting the trophy after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in last year's final. All the eight franchises have decided to hold on to their key players in the squad for the upcoming campaign.

IBTimes UK takes a look at the list of retained players by the eight franchises for the 2017 IPL.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma Kieron Pollard Lasith Malinga Harbhajan Singh Ambati Rayudu Jasprit Bumrah Shreyas Gopal Lendl Simmons Ranganath Vinay Kumar Parthiv Patel Mitchell McClenaghan Nitish Rana Siddhesh Dinesh Lad J Suchith Hardik Pandya Jos Buttler Tim Southee Jitesh Sharma Krunal Pandya Deepak Punia

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli AB de Villiers Chris Gayle Mitchell Starc Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Harshal Patel Mandeep Hardev Singh Adam Milne Sarfaraz Naushad Khan Sreenath Arvind Kedar Jadhav Shane Watson Stuart Binny Samuel Badree Travis Head Sachin Baby Iqbal Abdullah KL Rahul Avesh Khan Tabraiz Shamsi

Kolkata Knight Riders

Gautam Gambhir Sunil Narine Andre Russell Kuldeep Singh Yadav Manish Pandey Suryakumar Yadav Piyush Chawla Robin Uthappa Shakib Al Hasan Chris Lynn Umesh Yadav Yusuf Pathan Sheldon Jackson Ankit Singh Rajpoot

Delhi Daredevils

Jean-Paul Duminy Mohammad Shami Quinton de Kock Shahbaz Nadeem Mayank Agarwal Jayant Yadav Amit Mishra Shreyas Iyer Zaheer Khan Sam Billings Sanju Samson Christopher Morris Carlos Brathwaite Karun Nair Rishabh Pant C.V. Milind Syed Khaleel Ahmed Pratyush Singh

Kings XI Punjab

David Miller Manan Vohra Akshar Rajesh Patel Glenn Maxwell Gurkeerat Mann Singh Anureet Singh Sandeep Sharma Shardul Narendra Thakur Shaun Marsh Wriddhiman Saha Murali Vijay Nikhil Shankar Naik Mohit Sharma Marcus Stoinis K.C. Cariappa Armaan Jaffer Pardeep Sahu Swapnil Singh Hashim Amla

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shikhar Dhawan Bhuvneshwar Kumar David Warner Moises Henriques Naman Ojha Ricky Bhui Kane Williamson Siddarth Kaul Bipul Sharma Ashish Nehra Yuvraj Singh Ben Cutting Abhimanyu Mithun Mustafizur Rahman Barinder Singh Sran Deepak Hooda Vijay Shankar

Rising Pune Supergiants

M S Dhoni Ajinkya Rahane R Ashwin Steven Smith Faf Du Plessis Mitchell Marsh Ashok Dinda Ankush Bains Rajat Bhatia Ankit Sharma Ishwar Pandey Adam Zampa Jaskaran Singh Baba Aparajith Deepak Chahar Usman Khwaja

Gujarat Lions