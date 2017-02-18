sunrisers hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad were the winners of the 2016 edition of Indian Premier LeagueGetty

The 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will take place on 20 February where 351 players will go under the hammer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will defend their title for the first time this season, since lifting the trophy after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in last year's final. All the eight franchises have decided to hold on to their key players in the squad for the upcoming campaign.

IBTimes UK takes a look at the list of retained players by the eight franchises for the 2017 IPL.

Mumbai Indians

  1. Rohit Sharma
  2. Kieron Pollard
  3. Lasith Malinga
  4. Harbhajan Singh
  5. Ambati Rayudu
  6. Jasprit Bumrah
  7. Shreyas Gopal
  8. Lendl Simmons
  9. Ranganath Vinay Kumar
  10. Parthiv Patel
  11. Mitchell McClenaghan
  12. Nitish Rana
  13. Siddhesh Dinesh Lad
  14. J Suchith
  15. Hardik Pandya
  16. Jos Buttler
  17. Tim Southee
  18. Jitesh Sharma
  19. Krunal Pandya
  20. Deepak Punia

Royal Challengers Bangalore

  1. Virat Kohli
  2. AB de Villiers
  3. Chris Gayle
  4. Mitchell Starc
  5. Yuzvendra Singh Chahal
  6. Harshal Patel
  7. Mandeep Hardev Singh
  8. Adam Milne
  9. Sarfaraz Naushad Khan
  10. Sreenath Arvind
  11. Kedar Jadhav
  12. Shane Watson
  13. Stuart Binny
  14. Samuel Badree
  15. Travis Head
  16. Sachin Baby
  17. Iqbal Abdullah
  18. KL Rahul
  19. Avesh Khan
  20. Tabraiz Shamsi

Kolkata Knight Riders

  1. Gautam Gambhir
  2. Sunil Narine
  3. Andre Russell
  4. Kuldeep Singh Yadav
  5. Manish Pandey
  6. Suryakumar Yadav
  7. Piyush Chawla
  8. Robin Uthappa
  9. Shakib Al Hasan
  10. Chris Lynn
  11. Umesh Yadav
  12. Yusuf Pathan
  13. Sheldon Jackson
  14. Ankit Singh Rajpoot

Delhi Daredevils

  1. Jean-Paul Duminy
  2. Mohammad Shami
  3. Quinton de Kock
  4. Shahbaz Nadeem
  5. Mayank Agarwal
  6. Jayant Yadav
  7. Amit Mishra
  8. Shreyas Iyer
  9. Zaheer Khan
  10. Sam Billings
  11. Sanju Samson
  12. Christopher Morris
  13. Carlos Brathwaite
  14. Karun Nair
  15. Rishabh Pant
  16. C.V. Milind
  17. Syed Khaleel Ahmed
  18. Pratyush Singh

Kings XI Punjab

  1. David Miller
  2. Manan Vohra
  3. Akshar Rajesh Patel
  4. Glenn Maxwell
  5. Gurkeerat Mann Singh
  6. Anureet Singh
  7. Sandeep Sharma
  8. Shardul Narendra Thakur
  9. Shaun Marsh
  10. Wriddhiman Saha
  11. Murali Vijay
  12. Nikhil Shankar Naik
  13. Mohit Sharma
  14. Marcus Stoinis
  15. K.C. Cariappa
  16. Armaan Jaffer
  17. Pardeep Sahu
  18. Swapnil Singh
  19. Hashim Amla

Sunrisers Hyderabad

  1. Shikhar Dhawan
  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  3. David Warner
  4. Moises Henriques
  5. Naman Ojha
  6. Ricky Bhui
  7. Kane Williamson
  8. Siddarth Kaul
  9. Bipul Sharma
  10. Ashish Nehra
  11. Yuvraj Singh
  12. Ben Cutting
  13. Abhimanyu Mithun
  14. Mustafizur Rahman
  15. Barinder Singh Sran
  16. Deepak Hooda
  17. Vijay Shankar

Rising Pune Supergiants

  1. M S Dhoni
  2. Ajinkya Rahane
  3. R Ashwin
  4. Steven Smith
  5. Faf Du Plessis
  6. Mitchell Marsh
  7. Ashok Dinda
  8. Ankush Bains
  9. Rajat Bhatia
  10. Ankit Sharma
  11. Ishwar Pandey
  12. Adam Zampa
  13. Jaskaran Singh
  14. Baba Aparajith
  15. Deepak Chahar
  16. Usman Khwaja

Gujarat Lions

  1. Suresh Raina
  2. Ravindra Jadeja
  3. James Faulkner
  4. Brendon McCullum
  5. Dwayne Bravo
  6. Aaron Finch
  7. Dwayne Smith
  8. Dinesh Karthik
  9. Dhawal Kulkarni
  10. Praveen Kumar
  11. Andrew Tye
  12. Ishan Kishan
  13. Pradeep Sangwan
  14. Shivil Kaushik
  15. Shadab Jakati
  16. Jaydev Shah