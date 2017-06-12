Iranian authorities have tracked down and killed suspected militants, including the alleged mastermind of the twin terror attacks that rocked the capital Tehran on 7 June, officials have said.

At least 17 people were killed in suicide bombings and gun attacks on the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The Isis terror group claimed responsibility for what it is thought to be the first attack linked to the militants in Iran.

Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said on 10 June that the alleged mastermind behind the attacks had been tracked down and killed outside the country.

"The mastermind who controlled the team... who had fled outside the country... paid the price for his crimes, with the cooperation of intelligence services of allied countries," Alavi told state television, according to news agency AFP. He did not give further details.

The announcement came as dozens of suspects have been arrested since Iran launched a majour security operation following the attacks.

Police killed four Isis suspects in the southern province of Hormozgan on Sunday (11 June), police chief Azizollah Maleki was quoted by ISNA news agency as saying

"Two of the killed criminals were foreign nationals... while the identity of other members is being investigated," he added.

Another five Isis suspects were arrested in the region on Monday (12 June), Reuters said, quoting Iran's Mizan news agency.

Iran is a Shia-majority country, but its southern part is home to a Sunni minority.

The country accuses its regional rival, Saudi Arabia, of supporting Sunni militants like Isis and has claimed the Saudi Kingdom was linked to the attacks last week. Riyadh has denied any involvement.