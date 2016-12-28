Iranian authorities are looking to block Supercell's mobile sensation Clash of Clans, claiming the popular strategy game encourages violence and tribal warfare.

According to Iranian media, the Ministry of Justice's Committee for Determining Instances of Criminal Content has pushed for a ban on the mobile game after receiving a report from psychologists that alleged it promotes violence, tribal war and is incredibly addictive, Vocativ reports.

The combat strategy game allows players to build and protect villages, train troops and battle with thousands of other players from around the world online to rise through the ranks.

Currently the top-grossing app on Google's Play Store and the third-highest on Apple's App Store, Clash of Clans has raked in a combined $210m in November, together with Clash Royale, according to SuperData research.

Launched in August 2012, the game accounted for the bulk of Helsinki-based developer Supercells' $2.3bn in revenue last year.

This isn't the first time Iran has sought to block a popular game. In August, Iran became the first country to ban the massively popular AR-powered mobile game Pokémon Go just a month after its release due to unspecified "security concerns". Although multiple other countries did voice their own concerns about the safety and security dangers that come with playing the popular game, Iran was the first one to move ahead with an official ban.

However, some fans said they were still able to access the game from within Iran using VPNs.

In June, the National Foundation for Computer Games (NFCG) blocked the sale of 1979 Revolution: Black Friday, a narrative-based game that puts you in the shoes of a local journalist named Reza Shirazi who documents the Iranian revolution. Iranian officials banned the game for being "Anti-Iranian" and "pro-American propaganda".

In 2011, Iran banned EA's first-person shooter Battlefield 3 for depicting a mission with US soldiers invading Tehran.