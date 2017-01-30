Iran has issued a strong statement condemning US President Donald Trump's executive order limiting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and has warned that it will take legal, political and reciprocal measures.

The statement issued by Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry over the weekend however did not give details.

Its Foreign Minister Javad Zarif however did say that those with a valid visa to travel to Iran will still be welcome. "Unlike the US, our decision is not retroactive. All with valid Iranian visa will be gladly welcomed," he said.

Iran is one of the seven countries, whose nationals have been barred from entering the US for 90 days under Trump's executive order which was signed on 27 January. The other six countries are Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Zarif also warned that the ban will only "serve as a great gift to extremists and their supporters."

Other nations may be added to the list, CNN reports. Diplomats and members of international organisations are not affected by the ban.

The ministry said that the decision by the US government to impose restrictions on the travel of Muslims to the US "though temporarily for three months - is a clear insult to the Islamic world, and especially to the great nation of Iran."

It warned: "The imprudent decision of the US government to apply collective discrimination against citizens of Muslim countries will only serve to provide a fertile ground for more terrorist recruitment by deepening the ruptures and fault-lines which have been exploited by extremist demagogues to swell their ranks with disenfranchised and marginalised youth, and further promote their campaign of hatred, violence and extremism."

Describing Iranians who had travelled or resided in foreign countries as "one of the most law abiding, cultured, educated and successful communities", the statement slammed the US government's move, saying it "shows the rancour and enmity of some in the US government and influential circle both within the United States and abroad towards all Iranians around the world."

Iran to monitor implementation of US travel ban

The Ministry said that it will monitor the implementation of the executive order and "adopt appropriate measures" to commensurate with the national interest in specific cases."

Describing Trump's move as "illegal, illogical and contrary to international law", the Ministry said it will consider pursuing legal avenues for negligence or violation of the international obligations under bilateral agreements and multilateral arrangements with the US.

It warned that "to ensure respect for the dignity of all members of the great Iranian nation at home and abroad," it will carefully assess the short and medium term impact of the executive order on its national and take "proportionate legal, consular and political action."

It however promised to respect the American people and differentiate between them and the hostile policies of the US government.

Iran's diplomatic and consular missions have been told to prioritise helping Iranian nationals who have been stopped from returning to their places of residence, world and education due to the travel ban.

The US and Iran do not have formal diplomatic ties since April 1980 when the then President Jimmy Carter severed all ties following the Iran hostage crisis. US interests in Iran are currently handled by the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, CNN explained.