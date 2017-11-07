An Iranian woman travelling to Bali, Indonesia from Qatar's capital city Doha with her family was offloaded from her Qatar Airways flight after creating a ruckus mid-air on Sunday (5 November).

The woman, who was down a few drinks, became angry after reportedly discovering that her husband was cheating on her. She allegedly misbehaved with the flight crew when they tried to calm her down, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Chennai, India.

The Iranian woman unlocked her husband's mobile phone while he was asleep in the flight and spied on his messages to realise he was cheating on her, sources told The Times of India newspaper.

The woman then got into a fight with her husband mid-air and misbehaved with crew members who tried to pacify her.

The pilot then diverted the plane to Chennai airport and offloaded the troubled couple and the child.

A Central Industrial Security Force official in India confirmed the incident, saying, "On November 5, at about 10am [local time (4.30am UK time)], Qatar Airways flight QR-962 [from Doha to Bali] was diverted to Chennai.

"A lady, along with her husband and a child, all Iranian nationals, were offloaded by Qatar Airways as the lady passenger (who was intoxicated) misbehaved with crew members inflight. They were sent to Kuala Lumpur by Batik Air flight 6019 for further travel to Doha," the official noted.

Qatar Airways declined to divulge any details about the incident, stating, "In respect of passenger privacy, we do not comment on individual cases."