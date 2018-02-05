Amid much anticipation, a teaser video for the upcoming Marvel superhero flick – Avengers: Infinity War, was released during the second half of Sunday's Super Bowl. And if the brand new footage is any indication, Iron Man is up for some serious upgrade when it comes to his high-tech suit.

Instead of his previous bulky costumes or the self-foldable suits, the team Avenger member was seen flaunting some cutting-edge technology for his superhero avatar. In fact, in one of the scenes, the costume seems to build around Tony Stark's neck while he marches ahead, taking off his shades.

A glimpse of this action-packed trailer was also shared by Robert Downey Jr – the actor reprising his role of "genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist" – on his official Instagram account.

"3rd quarter, 3rd installment—epic symmetry! #infinitywar," the 52-year-old Marvel star shared alongside the clip, unfailingly sending his 18 million-plus Instagram followers on a wild drive of speculation.

From prediction about Iron Man's fate in the third chapter of the saga to raving messages admiring Tony Stark's latest technology, the comments section has it all.

"Goosebumps & screaming in our house - from my 12yr old son, to my 44yr old self... damn it - even our 9yr old cat got excited!" a superhero movie lover, impressed with the latest TV spot, commented.

A second Marvel fan chimed in, writing, "Wow it is awesome. I'm so excited for this movie."

"I just died a little bit inside!!! This looks amazing!" shared a third fan about the trailer, which offers the first glimpse of the upgraded superhero suit.

Meanwhile, some expressed concern following the ominous trailer that also included glimpses of the formidable Thanos. "Iron man will die won't he rdj @robertdowneyjr," a curious fan asked, echoing the mixed emotions of most superhero movie fanatics.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the blockbuster also stars Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, and many others.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theatres on 4 May 2018.