Real Madrid are reportedly ready to hand new contracts to up to five first-team players before the start of the new season. AS that Isco, Karim Benzema, Nacho, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal are expected to put pen to paper on new lucrative deals this summer after having played a crucial part in Los Blancos' successful 2016-2017 campaign.

Zinedine Zidane has lead his side to the La Liga and the Champions League crowns but the France boss is still reportedly likely to make some big changes in his squad during the coming summer transfer window.

Atletico Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez is tipped to join the Santiago Bernabeub as a back-up to Marcelo next season while they have also been heavily linked with a big-money move for Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, the likes of James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata and Fabio Coentrao face an uncertain future at Real Madrid after earlier this week Pepe already confirmed his departure as a free-agent.

AS claims that Real Madrid also want to secure the long-term future of some players that were been key for Zidane during the 2016-2017 campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazque have all inked new deals during the season and the Spanish publication expect five players to follow in their footsteps.

AdemÃ¡s de la OperaciÃ³n Salida y la OperaciÃ³n Entrada, el Madrid acometerÃ¡ este verano la OperaciÃ³n Blindaje https://t.co/XGwe94q5bs — AS (@diarioas) June 8, 2017

Isco

The situation of the former Malaga star is top on Real Madrid's with just 12 months remaining on his current contract.

The Spaniard's future came under question last term after he was restricted to a secondary role during the first part of the campaign. Manchester City, Chelsea and even Barcelona were then linked with his services but he took advantage of Bale's injury problems to be a key player in the run-in. Real want him to sign a new deal until 2022.

Benzema

The Frenchman remains an untouchable player in Zidane's attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. He still has contract until 2019 but Los Blancos plan to extend it until 2021.

Nacho

The Spanish international started the campaign as the fourth choice centre-back behind Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Pepe. However, he went on to make 39 appearances during the season to cover the absence of the other defenders. Real want to reward the academy starlet for his commitment.

Marcelo and Carvajal

The two full-backs are first choice in Zidane's side whenever they are fit. They are contracted to the Bernabeu until 2020 but Real believe they deserve pay rises.