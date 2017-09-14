Isco has finally put an end to the speculation linking him with a move away from Real Madrid by signing a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022. Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus and even Barcelona had been linked with his services in recent months but the Spanish playmaker has instead decided to commit his long-term future to Los Blancos.

Real beat City to his signing in the summer of 2013 after agreeing to pay around €30m to lure him away from Malaga.

The 25-year-old midfielder quickly became into a favourite for Los Blancos fans but his future at the club came under question last season after he struggled to convince Zinedine Zidane he deserved a regular place in his plans.

In February, Isco himself admitted that his future at Real Madrid was uncertain with his contract being set to expire in the summer of 2018.

Marca then claimed the Real Madrid star had made the decision to leave Los Blancos at the end of the last campaign – with City in pole position to secure his services ahead of Chelsea, Juventus and Barcelona.

Catalan radio station RAC 1 fueled the saga further after claiming that Barcelona offered the Spaniard a signing bonus of €20m to turn down a new deal at Real and move to the Nou Camp as a free agent once his contract expires.

However, Isco took advantage of Gareth Bale's injury to resurrect his career at Real and eventually become a crucial player for Zidane during the run-in, helping Los Blancos to win La Liga and the Champions League.

The Spaniard has reiterated in recent times that he is ready to continue at Real Madrid with the signing of a new lucrative deal being only a formality.

Last week club president Florentino Perez said that the deal was done and that club will make an announcement to make it official in the coming days.

Now Los Blancos have confirmed the good news for Real Madrid fans only a day after Marcelo also put pen to paper on a new deal until 2022.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Isco have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will see him remain at the club until the 30th June 2022", the club confirmed. "Tomorrow, Friday, at 2pm, Isco will appear before the media in the press room of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium."

The La Liga giants have not disclose the details of the agreement but several reports in Spain claim that the new deal includes an stunning €700m release clause to ward off Barcelona and other potential suitors.