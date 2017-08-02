A man from Slough,Berkshire, has been found guilty of sharing terrorist propaganda through YouTube and Whatsapp.

Taha Hussain, 21, used his phone to send extremist material and share videos of Islamist militants engaging in fighting, firing a range of weapons and blowing up vehicles and buildings.

The videos he shared contained the the black flag associated with the Isis terror group, which controls swathes of territories across the Middle East and, through allied groups, in Africa and Asia.

Hussain was convicted of seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications contrary to section 2(1) of Terrorism Act 2006 at the Old Bailey Court.

He was accused of filming himself driving on the streets while listening to propaganda music and chanting "Allah Akbhar" following terrorist attacks in Paris and Orlando in 2015 and 2016.

Isis claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) South East said Hussain encouraged others to "prepare or commit acts of terror," and became radicalised in the two years prior his arrest in August 2016.

It is also believed Hussain said on one of his YouTube videos that "no-one should feel sorry for the deaths of non-Muslims and the wrong kind of Muslims".

When police arrested Hussein, they found "a series of disturbing photos" and the black flag of Isis as his phone's screensaver.

Hussain remains in custody and will be sentenced at the Kingston Crown Court on 11 September.

"Extremist posts like the ones Hussain posted and shared have the power to influence other people and particularly those who may be young and impressionable or vulnerable for a variety of reasons," Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of CTP South East, said in a statement.

"This could lead to those influenced individuals committing acts of terror which clearly has devastating effects on communities, the individual and their family and friends.

"Counter Terrorism Policing, including officers and staff in the South East will continue to identify those responsible for this kind of online content, gather evidence and bring them before the courts, so that they may face justice," he continued.