At least 13 Islamic State (Isis) commanders have been killed in air strikes in western Iraq targeting a house where it was believed the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was meeting with other militants.

The Iraqi military has listed those commanders killed in the air strike, which was carried out by Iraqi Airforce F-16s on Saturday (13 February).

Although Baghdadi was not among those listed as killed, the possibility he had been hit was not ruled out, Reuters reported.

Reports have regularly emerged from various sources in the Iraqi media and from some Western outlets claiming Baghdadi's death. They have never been substantiated.