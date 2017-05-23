Supporters of Islamist militant group Isis are celebrating online after a blast hit a music concert by American pop star Ariana Grande in UK's Manchester killing 19 people and wounding nearly 50 others on Monday (22 May) night.

No terror group has yet taken responsibility for the incident, but UK police are treating it as a "terrorist incident".

Isis supporters have reportedly taken to online platforms like Twitter and Telegram hailing the incident and calling for more "lone wolf" attacks in the West. Some users have also said that the attack was revenge against the US-led coalition's air strikes in Iraq and Syria.

"It seems that bombs of the British airforce over children of Mosul and Raqqa has just came back to #Manchester," a user named Abdul Haqq wrote on Twitter, referring to the major Iraqi and Syrian cities, respectively, that are currently the anti-Isis battlegrounds. The UK is also a vital member of the coalition and is actively fighting off terrorists from the region.

Another Isis supporter wrote on a channel affiliated to the militant group hosted by messaging network Telegram, "We hope that the perpetrator is one of the soldiers of the caliphate".

Some users posted banners saying "the beginning is in Brussels and Paris, and in London we form a state," referring to the previous terror attacks in Belgium and France in which alleged Isis supporters had driven heavy vehicles into crowds and killed dozens of people or carried out blasts at public places, Reuters reported.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has already announced that they are treating the incident as a "terror attack" unless they find evidence stating otherwise. US officials have also indicated that the blast could have been carried out by a suicide bomber.

People from the music world, including Grande, have reacted to the shocking incident. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words," Grande tweeted following the attack. She is reported to be safe, but in deep shock after the incident.