Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in the first of the two Twenty20 fixtures (T20) scheduled for the day in the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 11 February, Saturday.

The defending champions had no trouble in registering their first win in the second edition of the tournament as they sealed a comfortable victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the opening match of the tournament.

Islamabad United won the toss and Misbah-ul-Haq elected to bowl first, a decision, which initially looked like it did not go in their favour. For Zalmi, Dawid Malan and Kamran Akmal put on a 122 runs partnership for the first wicket after opener Mohammad Hafeez was dismissed even before he could open his account.

Unfortunately no one contributed with the bat apart from Malan (43) and Akmal (88), which saw Zalmi end with a total of 190 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Shane Watson was the star bowler for the Islamabad outfit, as he picked up four wickets, which conceding 44 runs in the process.

In reply, Dwayne Smith (55) and Brad Haddin (73) made sure they helped their side seal a comfortable victory. Islamabad United won the match by seven wickets, with 12 balls to spare and they will be looking for a second win on Saturday.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 11:30am GMT. Live coverage is Prime TV in the United Kingdom. PSL's official Youtube channel will provide the live coverage of the match across the globe.

Prediction

Islamabad United to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Islamabad United to win: 1

Lahore Qalandars to win: 4/5

Islamabad United

Possible XI: Misbah-ul-Haq*, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Samuel Badree, Sam Billings, Ben Duckett, Steven Finn, Brad Haddin, Hussain Talat, Imran Khalid, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Dwayne Smith, Shane Watson, Zohaib Khan.

Lahore Qalandars

Possible XI: Brendon McCullum (c), Azhar Ali, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sunil Narine, Umar Akmal, Jason Roy, Yasir Shah, James Franklin, Mohammad Rizwan, Cameron Delport, Fakhar Zaman, Bilawal Bhatti, Ghulam Mudassar, Usman Qadir, Grant Elliot, Chris Green, Saif Badar, Mohammad Irfan (Jr.), Zafar Gohar.

