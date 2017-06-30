A man who admitted abusing two Muslim women before hitting one of them in the face with a pack of bacon has been jailed for more than six months.

Alex Chivers, 36, of Waltham Cross, north London, pleaded guilty to one count of racially or religiously aggravated common assault and one count of causing racially or religiously aggravated alarm or distress following the incident in Enfield on 8 June.

The teenage victim was walking with her mother when they were approached by Chivers on Hertford Road.

Chivers proceeded to make Islamophobic comments, calling the them "Isil [Isis] scum" and "you deserve this".

He then struck the teenager in the face with an open packet of bacon. The victim was not injured but was left very distressed by the ordeal.

Police are still appealing for information to find the person who was with Chivers at the time and filmed the incident on his mobile phone.

Chivers was arrested six days later and appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 15 June where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

He has now been sentenced at the same court to 26 weeks for the assault and 12 weeks' imprisonment for a public order offence – both to run concurrently.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and will complete a 12-month supervision order when he is released on licence.

DC James Payne from Enfield Community Safety Unit (CSU) said: "This was a truly shocking incident. The victim was out with her mother and getting on with her day when Chivers abused her and then set upon her with something he knew would both upset and offend her.

"We know other people were present during this attack, including an associate of Chivers' who filmed the incident. Enquiries are ongoing to trace these people and if you have any information that may assist in identifying them please contact the Community Safety Unit at Enfield via 101.

"The Community Safety Unit here in Enfield would encourage all victims of hate crime to contact police so that the culprits can be identified and brought to justice."