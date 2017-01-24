Iraqi authorities on Monday claimed that the government forces have completely captured eastern Mosul, almost 100 days after a campaign backed by the US to oust Islamic State (Isis) extremists began.

However, Iraqi defence ministry issued a statement retracting the claim and said it was a mistake. The ministry said that the 9th and 16th army brigades are still fighting battles against IS (Daesh) in the al-Rashidiya district and the troops were still in the process of clearing out neighbourhoods and were in battle with small groups of Isis fighters.

Iraqi military sources told Al Jazeera that the militants are still present in the forest region of the Tigris river banks.

The army entered Rashidiya district on Sunday, (22 January) which is the last district under the control of the militant group on the east bank of the Tigris river, spokesperson of the military Brigadier-General Yahya Rasool said.

Pentagon Press Operations director Navy Captain Jeff Davis said on Monday that the militants have stopped fighting and are on the run. He added that the Iraqi troops are in the process of clearing operations in east Mosul.

Davis added that the Isis fighters are moving to north bank of the Tigris River in Mosul to cross the waterway by boat to make their way to west Mosul.

"I can tell you it's a great day not to be a member of the ISIL navy. We destroyed another 10 boats on the Tigris River today for 143 boats total. Our message to ISIL is: 'We will not allow you to get away to the other side of the river and set up shop there.'"

The west of Mosul, which is held by Isis could be harder to gain control of partly due to street that are too narrow for armored vehicles, Reuters reported.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi on Monday also ordered an inquiry into the human rights violations that were allegedly committed by the government forces and paramilitary forces fighting Isis.