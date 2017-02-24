Israel has denied a senior director from Human Rights Watch (HRW) a work permit, accusing the watchdog of promoting "Palestinian propaganda" and adopting an "anti-Israel agenda."

US citizen Omar Shakir, HRW Israel-Palestine director, has been refused entry to the country over criticism that the human rights organisation is biased towards Palestine.

His application for a work permit was rejected on 20 February, months after it was submitted. In a letter from the Israeli interior ministry, Shakir was told: "For some time now this organisation's public activities and reports have engaged in politics in the service of Palestinian propaganda, while falsely raising the banner of 'human rights'. Therefore your client's application to employ Mr Omar Shakir has been denied."

Human Rights Watch, which operates in 90 countries, expressed shock at the decision. The denial comes as – according to the organisation – the Israeli government seeks to limit the space for human rights organisations to operate in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

"This decision and the spurious rationale should worry anyone concerned about Israel's commitment to basic democratic values," HRW deputy executive director Iain Levine said.

"It is disappointing that the Israeli government seems unable or unwilling to distinguish between justified criticisms of its actions and hostile political propaganda," he commented.

Shakir said he was "genuinely shocked" by the decision. "We work in over 90 countries across the world. Many governments don't like our well-researched findings but their response is not to stifle the messenger," he said.

Emmanuel Nahshon, a spokesperson for the Israeli foreign ministry, denied that the group was banned and said Israeli and Palestinian employees would still be granted work permits, but questioned why visas should be given "to people whose only purpose is to besmirch us and to attack us?" according to AFP.

"This organization has put itself at the disposal of Palestinian propaganda [and] is acting clearly and unequivocally against the State of Israel, in a totally biased manner," Nahshon told Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

This is not the first time the Israeli government has denied an individual a visa. Christian theologian Isabel Phiri was barred from entering Israel in December 2016 for allegedly supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. The global BDS campaign claims to be a non-violent protest against Israel's occupation of Palestinian land, but is viewed by the Israeli government as a serious threat.