Israeli warplanes have reportedly pounded a chemical weapons facility belonging to the Syrian regime headed by President Bashar al-Assad. Damascus has confirmed at least two people were killed in the air strike.

Israeli forces regularly launch attacks against positions of Assad's regime and Hezbollah militants inside Syria though most of the operations are not officially acknowledged by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). The latest aerial operation comes shortly after the IDF held a massive drill.

At least four Israeli fighter jets were involved in the air strikes against the chemical weapons plant in Masyaf, suggest Arab and Israeli media reports. The operation is reported to have taken place overnight on Wednesday, 6 September.

Israel has refused to comment on the strikes but the Syrian army general command has confirmed the attack. The facility is thought to be the regime-backed Scientific Studies and Research Centre near the city of Masyaf in Hama region in central Syria.

Though it is unclear if it is related, Lebanese media had reported early on Thursday, 7 September, that Israeli jets were seen in Lebanese airspace.