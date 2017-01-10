Israeli soldiers have reportedly shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian allegedly threatening to attack them in the occupied West Bank. The incident is said to have taken place when the Israeli troops were raiding a refugee camp to arrest suspected extremists.

The army said the suspect had drawn a knife and charged towards the soldiers during the raid at the Far'a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, 10 January, forcing the troops to open fire. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said explosives were also hurled at them when they raided the camp. No injuries were reported from the soldiers' side.

The 33-year-old Palestinian has been identified as Mohammad al-Salahi who allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" when he attempted to attack the soldiers, according to local reports. Al-Salahi is thought to be a former Israeli prisoner who has spent three years in jail.

"Forces called to the attacker to halt and upon his continued advance they fired towards him resulting in his death," said the IDF in a statement. Other reports suggest al-Salahi was shot without reason and he did not attack the soldiers.

One Palestinian activist named Khaled Mansour told the Israeli daily Haaretz that it was an "execution" as Al-Salahi was killed without a justified reason. Three others were also arrested at the site.