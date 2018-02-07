Israeli warplanes have reportedly conducted air raids targeting a Syrian research facility located in the outskirts of capital Damascus on Wednesday (7 February). But, reports from the Syrian regime said most of the projectiles fired by Israeli forces were intercepted.

If confirmed, this will not be the first time Israeli aircraft are conducting aerial attacks inside Syria since in the past, they have known to target Syrian or Iranian-backed positions.

Calling the latest attack "a new Israeli aggression", Syrian state media said the fighters flew in Lebanese territorial airspace to launch the aerial bombardment. It added most of the incoming projectiles were intercepted but did not divulge details about casualties or damages.

A "research center" in the town of Jamraya, just north of Damascus, was thought to be the centre target of attack as local reports said explosions were heard from the region. Jamraya is a known location for military installations and also hosts Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre, which is sanctioned by the US. The attacks took place at about 3.30am local time on Wednesday.

"This morning, Israeli warplanes fired several missiles from Lebanese airspace on one of our military positions in the Damascus countryside. Our air defence systems blocked them and destroyed most of them," a Syrian army statement read.

"The general command of the armed forces holds Israel fully responsible for the dangerous consequences of its repeated, aggressive and uncalculated adventures," the army warned.

The Israeli military, which hardly issues information on its operations, has refused to comment on the matter saying: "We do not respond to such reports."

In early January too, the Syrian regime, spearheaded by President Bashar al-Assad, had accused Israel of launching aerial attacks in Damascus countryside.