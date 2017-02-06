Nigerians are taking part in nationwide demonstrations calling for good governance as the country's economic crisis is worsening. The protests were originally organised by singer 2Face Idibia, who was supposed to lead a march in Lagos, the country's commercial hub.

The singer later called off the rally citing security concerns. However, civil groups said they would go ahead with the marches on Monday (6 February).

People in the federal capital of Abuja and Lagos are protesting, among other things, against unemployment and issues including rising costs of foods and medicines, access to education and lack of services including electricity.

The protests are taking place as President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on medical leave in the UK. The leader, who was supposed to resume office on 6 February, prolonged his stay to complete medical tests recommended by doctors. His decision further fanned ongoing rumours that his health had deteriorated and is likely to erode confidence in his administration.

Buhari took office in 2015 after defeating then leader Goodluck Jonathan in the presidential election.

The leader promised, among other things, to end widespread corruption that hinders the country's development.

Nigeria, one of Africa's biggest oil producers, is also witnessing a drop in oil production due to renewed violence at the hands of militants groups in the country's Niger Delta region.

