James Packer is finally opening up about his high profile relationship with pop-singer Mariah Carey. The couple famously started dating in 2015 and broke up in October 2016, just nine months after announcing their engagement.

The billionaire businessman told Weekend Australia magazine that he was at a "low point" in his life when he started dating Carey. "I was at a low point in my personal life. She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me."

It was claimed that the couple broke up following a fight in Greece. A statement released by Carey's representatives back in October, reads, "Mariah and James had a fight in Greece, and have not seen each other since. The fight was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by Mariah."

"James is one of the most successful businessmen in the world. They are trying to work it out. Right now, they're not sure if they will stay together," the statement concluded.

Following the split, Carey has moved on to date her backup singer Bryan Tanaka, and the couple has been in love ever since.

In his interview with the Australian Magazine, Packer reflected on his other relationships. He revealed that while he and Carey didn't end on good terms, his relationship with other exes – Jodhi Meares and Erica Packer – is friendly.

"I get on exceptionally well with my two ex-wives," he said, adding that he still regrets losing the mother of his three children, Indigo, 9, Emmanuelle, 5, and Jackson, 7. "It is my biggest regret that I let my marriage to Erica fail. It is what it is, and she is doing an incredible job with the kids and we are in a great place," he revealed to the outlet.