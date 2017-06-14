Kim Kardashian is known for her perfect selfies and photo shoots, but Kanye West may not make the perfect husband when it comes to his photography skills.

The 36-year-old Kardashian, who has over 101.2 million followers on Instagram, revealed that photography is not one of Kanye's many talents at the Forbes Women's Summit in New York, on 13 June.

During her panel discussion with Forbes magazine CEO Steve Forbes, the reality star explained, "I want my Instagram to look a certain way." She admitted that her husband's bad photography had failed her during their recent trip to Japan and she had to scrap her photo shoot.

"We woke up in the middle of the night and I wanted to take a bunch of pictures. Kanye is not the best photographer. It was such a mess. So we scrapped that shoot," she said.

Kim tied the knot with the rapper in 2014 and has two children, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1.

Along with Kanye's poor photography skills, Kim also spoke about the origins of her work ethic. "Both my parents worked really hard. I watched my father [ Robert Kardashian] go to work every morning," she said.

However, it was her mother, Kris Jenner who really motivated her. "I wanted to figure it out. She was such a good example. Figuring out how to be a manager, an agent, really hustling... Bruce [Jenner, Kris's second husband] would do motivational speaking and my mom figured it out. The business was at home and you get a sense of how hard it is."

Kim also candidly opened up about living her life in the spotlight with E! Network's reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. "Right when you think it'll run out of gas, someone will get pregnant or divorced," she joked.

She added, "I'm proud to be on a reality show. I work with my family every day. It helped us get through so many things." However she wants to move beyond the reality show and start her own business, She revealed at the panel discussion, "I wanted to start a business on my own... I have full ownership. I'm 100per cent involved. I tried everything and now I can focus."