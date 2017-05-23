Ben Stokes has encouraged more British players to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he believes it improves players and gives them added exposure.

Stokes, who became the most expensive foreign player in the IPL after joining Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs 145m (£1.73m, $2.16m), helped his side finish second in the league table, contributing with 316 runs and 12 wickets.

The Durham all-rounder had to leave during the playoff stage to train with England, however, RPS went on to reach the final of the IPL where they lost to Mumbai Indians by just one run.

Despite the loss, Stokes waxed lyrical about the Twenty20 competition and spoke of how more players should take part in it.

"Everyone who goes there [to the IPL] becomes a better player," Stokes told BBC Sport. "It would be great in the future if maybe the whole England team could be out there."

"It's not just the fact of playing in the tournament, it's the exposure you get as a player. Playing in high pressure situations against all the best players in the world at what they do - guys bowling at 150kph and guys knocking it out of the park if you do not hit the areas you want to bowl."

With his status as the most expensive foreign player in IPL history, there was a lot of pressure on Stokes to live up to his price tag. And despite a slow start, Stokes eventually left his mark in the 10th edition of the tournament.

"To be part of a competition like that was an amazing experience - the biggest Twenty20 competition in world cricket - [as was] being able to share a changing room with the greatest players in the world, the greats of the game of cricket," he added.

"I didn't go into the tournament worrying about [the fee]. The biggest thing for me was making sure I left a good impression with my performances on the field. That's what we pride ourselves on as cricketers. All the pressure I put on myself was wanting to perform on the pitch."

England are currently getting ready for a three-match One Day International series against South Africa ahead of hosting the Champions Trophy that begins on 1 June.