Tottenham defender Danny Rose has urged Mauricio Pochettino's side to sign Everton playmaker and rumoured Chelsea target Ross Barkley. He believes the prospective arrival of his fellow England international would provide a huge boost for the Lilywhites.

Barkley, 23, is looking to leave his boyhood club and made his desire clear earlier this summer when he rejected a lucrative contract offer from Ronald Koeman's side. The former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday loanee recently returned to training after recovering from groin surgery, and Koeman revealed on Thursday (10 August) that the Toffees are yet to receive an offer for their vaunted academy product.

Barkley only has one year left on his contract at Goodison Park, but Everton are prepared to keep him if his suitors fail to serve up a suitable offer. Rose, who has played with Barkley for the Three Lions, has spoken of his desire to see his international teammate arrive in north London and believes Pochettino, who is confident of bringing in three or four more players before the end of transfer window, would be able to elevate his game to another level.

"Mauricio is a world-class manager and I can only voice my opinion - as a Tottenham 'fan' for the last six months," Rose was quoted as saying by talkSPORT. "But hearing Ross Barkley might be available, well I have played with and against Ross and bringing him through the door, in itself, would be a huge boost.

"I'm a huge fan. In terms of physical stature, right and left foot and trying to get him off the ball, he's like Mousa Dembele. If Ross wants to push on to the next level, Mauricio Pochettino is the best manager to do that – just look how many players he has got into the England squad."

Rose has championed Tottenham's prospective swoop for Barkley, but Spurs may face competition from Chelsea for the Everton star's signature. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is desperate to see fresh faces arrive at Stamford Bridge before the end of the transfer window and is said to be considering a move for Barkley, who could cost around £35m.

Chelsea have allowed Nemanja Matic, Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave west London this summer and are in serious need of midfield reinforcements. Barkley, who will not feature for Everton's league opener against Stoke City, would be able to provide competition for the Premier League champions while also going some way to solving their issue with homegrown quota.