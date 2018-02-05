President Donald Trump took to Twitter over the weekend claiming the release of the recently declassified memo "totally vindicates" him in the ongoing Russia investigation. Last week, the White House declassified a memo compiled by the office of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes that accused the Justice Department of abusing a surveillance programme to spy on members of Trump's campaign.

The declassification and release of the four-page memo were fiercely condemned by Democrats, the Justice Department and the FBI as "reckless" and an effort to undermine law enforcement agencies. After its release, many intelligence experts and political pundits described the memo as a "dude" and "worse than a nothing burger".

Many social media users also proceeded to mock the "weak" memo using the viral hashtags #YoMemo and #YoMemoJokes.

Trump, however, asserted on Saturday that the much-hyped document "totally vindicated" him, but the "Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on."

"This memo totally vindicates 'Trump' in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on," Trump tweeted. "Their [sic] was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace!"

Democrats and social media users, however, were quick to dismiss the president's claim that the memo absolved him of accusations of collusion with Russia that have continued to plague his administration during his first year in office.

Many people questioned the president over whether he read the memo. Others pointed out that four people linked to Trump's campaign have been charged in the Russia probe so far.

Star Wars star Mark Hamill tweeted: "It's fun to pretend! xoxo, Mark 'Hamill'".

"Trump thinks calling a #Nothingburger a Double Cheeseburger With Fries will make it one," one person tweeted while another questioned: "How is he still the president?"

Some people also seized the opportunity to poke fun at the president for referencing himself in the third person and placing his name in quotes. Other people spotted yet another typo in Trump's tweet in which he used the word "their" instead of "there".