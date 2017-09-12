Perrie Edwards has put an end to speculations about her breakup with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following the footballer's move to Liverpool FC from Arsenal FC. The Little Mix singer has said that they are prepared to do all that it takes to keep their romance alive now that the two are in a long- distance relationship.

Speaking to Mirror, the songstress, who is currently staying 220 miles away from the former Gunners star, said that she will take two-hour train journeys to see her boyfriend.

"I don't think it will be difficult. It's going to be different – but that's not a problem," the 24-year-old singer told the news websites.

Edwards also said that the footballer's move to Merseyside from London was for the best and that their relationship would stand the test of time.

"We'll be fine. I'm just really happy for him and very proud," she said.

Edwards' confession comes after her fans started to worry about her relationship with Oxlade-Chamberlain as the songstress had failed to publicly congratulate him on his move to Liverpool.

However, it seems like a long distance relationship won't become an issue for the lovebirds, with the two spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date in Nandos recently. The couple has been dating since November 2016.

Previously a report from The Sun claimed that the couple argued because Edwards wanted him to move to Chelsea FC and not Liverpool FC.

"Perrie and Alex disagreed about which club he should move too. Perrie really wanted him to choose Chelsea as it's closer to her home and his," a source said.

"Plus when she's travelling with Little Mix, they often fly into and from London which means she would be able to spend time with him, even if not for long."

"Alex had his heart set on Liverpool though. Of course she supports his decision but it's not been easy.