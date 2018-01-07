Roger Federer is "ready" to defend his title at the 2018 Australian Open following Switzerland's win over Germany in the Hopman Cup.

Playing alongside Belinda Bencic, the Swiss duo defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber in the mixed doubles decider on Saturday (6 January).

It marked Federer's second Hopman Cup victory which comes 17 years after winning it for the first time when he played alongside Martina Hingis.

The season-opening event in Perth is also where the 36-year-old notably began his career renaissance last year en route to winning his first Grand Slam since 2012 when he emerged victorious in the 2017 Australian Open.

Federer would go on to win another six titles, including a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon crown, and ended his year as the world number two, having started it at 16th in the ATP tennis rankings.

With the first Grand Slam of the year commencing on 15 January, Federer is excited about going back to Melbourne where it all began.

"It [Hopman Cup] caps off a great week as a team, but personally for me as a singles player, I played great," Federer was quoted as saying. "Now I just have to pace myself all the way up to the tournament in Melbourne, and I'll be ready."

"I'm just excited going back to Melbourne where I had my fairytale run last year. It was crazy. It's great to be the defending champion. I take it the right way. I won't put extra pressure on myself, regardless of who's going to play, or not play.

"For me it's just important to be in a good mindset, well prepared, and ready to go. And I feel like I am ready."