Chris Hemsworth has had a gruelling couple of months as he bulked up to reprise his role in Thor: Ragnarok, and it definitely seems to have paid off. If the huge biceps on display in the film's trailer did not reveal as much, the actor's recent shoot for W magazine definitely did the job.

Hemsworth features in the publication's October special 'His & Her' issue and is listed as one of Hollywood's "New Royals" alongside Robert Pattinson, Tilda Swinton, Jared Leto and Hailee Steinfield. On 8 September, he shared a sneak peak with a photo from the shoot on his Instagram account.

"I call this one 'sore head oops forgot to do my shirt up' look #56 from the archives, vintage Hemsworth," he captioned the image which showcases the actor's drool-worthy abs and pectorals. For the shoot, he sported an unbuttoned black shirt and a chord necklace along with his signature scruffy beard.

Fans of the In The Heart of The Sea actor were quick to appreciate his chiselled body and thanked Hemsworth for the early morning treat. "Perfect way to start the day," one person commented while another joked: "Well I don't mind you not doing your shirt up."

'It's a Halleluja moment,' wrote another fan.

While praise may be the top result of his workouts, the Australian hottie recently pointed out that his body has started to react strangely to the changes. "Well, yes, they've got a mind of their own, I know," he told News Australia about his twitching muscles. "I'm eating every two hours so it's not just the working out part."