Roma director of football Monchi says mooted Manchester United and Chelsea target Radja Nainggolan will remain in the Italian capital this summer and does not think the the Giallorossi will lose any more of their key players in what remains of the transfer window.

Nainggolan enjoyed a splendid season under the now departed Luciano Spalletti, who has taken up the reins at Inter Milan. The 29-year-old's well-rounded, all-action displays helped Roma finish second in Serie A, achieve Champions League qualification and increase the number of clubs that are interested in his services.

United have shown their interest already this summer while Antonio Conte had hoped to bring Nainggolan to Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea boss was unsuccessful in his attempts to prise the Belgian away last summer and it looks like United's pursuit has not led to its desired conclusion, with Monchi, who made his name at Sevilla, now focusing on rebuilding Roma.

"Yes [he will stay]. I think we've seen the last of the big departures from our club," Monchi was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "Now it's time to build a team, which will be supplemented with potential purchases in the transfer market."

Two of Roma's key players last season, Mohamed Salah and Antonio Rudiger, have already moved to England this summer, joining Liverpool and Chelsea respectively. Nainggolan, who has spoken on numerous occasions about his happiness with life in Rome, will not be taking the same path of his former teammates, which could lead to Manchester United scuppering Chelsea's transfer plans once again.

Jose Mourinho's men are exploring the possibility of signing Monaco anchorman Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is believed to be close to joining Chelsea. The Express claim that the Red Devils have had a bid of £35m accepted by Les Monegasques and could swipe the Frenchman from under the nose of Chelsea, just like they did with the capture of Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

A move for Bakayoko would surely put an end of Nemanja Matic's chances of joining United. The Serbian's move to Old Trafford seemed imminent a fortnight ago but it seems little progress has been made in the days that have followed.