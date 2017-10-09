For those who think Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric were the result of Donald Trump's strong influence, his ex-wife Ivana Trump wants to point out that it was in fact all her doing. In her soon-to-be released memoirs, Raising Trump, the former model clarified that it was her strict style of parenting that made her three children with the real estate mogul, the individuals they are today.

"Some people — including Hillary Clinton — consider [the kids] to be Donald Trump's finest accomplishments," she mentions in the book which launches on 10 October. "I believe the credit for raising such great kids belongs to me."

Despite public criticism of her children, Ivana, Trump's first wife who he split from after 14 years of marriage, is proud of how they turned out.

"When Donald started to campaign, he was going on the debates, and [the kids] were going with him to rallies, people came to know them," the Czechoslovakia-born businesswoman recalled. "On the street and in the airport, total strangers were coming to me and they'd say, 'Ivana, how did you do it, to raise such a fabulous kid?'"

In her autobiographical work, she writes about not breastfeeding her children, using spanking as a form of punishment and making them keep busy routines. In the wake of various scandals involving them, she is quick to dismiss them simply as the media's incorrect depiction.

While she mentions no interest in being First Lady, Ivana is hopeful that one day she will get to be First Mother. "Maybe in fifteen years," the 68 year old said of dreams for her daughter Ivanka to become "the first female — and Jewish — POTUS".

"First Lady? Holds no appeal for me personally. First Mother? That could work," she adds.

The book also sheds light on her highly publicised divorce (1992) from Trump in the wake of the latter's affair with Marla Maples. "I don't talk about her. She's a showgirl. Never achieved anything in her life," Ivana opined in an interview on CBS' Sunday Morning, of the woman who her husband cheated with and went on to marry and have a daughter (Tiffany).

According to their divorce settlement the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant is not allowed to publically discuss Maples by name.

Despite the bitter split, Ivana claims she and Trump now share a close friendship and she is also on good terms with his current wife Melania.

"He ask me about, 'Should I tweet? Should I not tweet?' I said, 'I think you should tweet. It's a new way, a new technology. And if you want to get your words across rightly, without telling The New York Times, which is going to twist every single word of yours, this is how you get your message out,'" she added in her interview.