There's not a single dull moment for Ivanka Trump's fans and social media followers. Bringing her fashion A-game to the family's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve bash, the first daughter rocked a very risqué outfit — featuring thigh-high slit and some strategic cut-out patterns on the sides.

In her $5,000 (£3696) worth David Koma dress, the 35-year-old advisor to the White House cut a stunning figure as she joined the rest of her family in Palm Beach. However, the bold design of her chequered blue and black couture also meant Ivanka had to brave the chill at the family get-together — a glimpse of which she shared on Instagram.

"Happy New Year's Eve! Xx," she simply captioned the photo, posing alongside her husband Jared Kushner and two of their children, Arabella, 6, and Joseph, 4.

To complete her bold and brazen look before stepping on to the red carpet, the mother-of-three added a pair of strappy heels and statement earrings. The designer-turned-political advisor kept it subtle when it came to makeup, wearing a dewy look with a hint of blush and mascara.

"Oh... My so adorable... god bless!" one of her Instagram followers commented, impressed by Ivanka's sexy NYE style. While a second user commended her for the "stunning" sartorial choice, writing, "Wonderful family and darling kids! Love the dress!!!"

"Absolutely beautiful picture," a third fan shared.

Another added, "You are stunning! And your family is beautiful! Wishing you all the best in 2018!"

"Arabella Joseph and Theo are so cute!" shared someone else, complementing the little ones, who matched their mother's fashion-forward look in a cute white dress and suited look.

"That dress! Wow! You are the most fashion forward figure out there," a fan commented.

But Ivanka wasn't the only one stealing attention with her glam avatar at the annual party. Dressed to the nines, First Lady Melania Trump arrived in a £3,000 Erdem gown, which she accessorised with a pair of pointed-toe stilettos in a pink hue and fresh blowout hair.

The 47-year-old was joined by husband Donald Trump and their youngest son Barron, both father and son dressed in suits and bow tie.

The black-tie event was underway at Mar-a-Lago private club in Palm Beach, Florida, which has come to be referred to as the winter White House.