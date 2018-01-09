Ivanka Trump has been mercilessly mocked on Twitter for praising Oprah's "empowering" Golden Globes speech and encouraging everyone to join the Time's Up campaign.

"Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night's #GoldenGlobes. Let's all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United," Trump wrote on Twitter, the day after the talk show host gave a rousing speech while accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award.

Oprah's passionate call for "a brighter morning even in our darkest nights" had the internet buzzing about the possibility of the media icon running in the 2020 presidential election.

Elsewhere, though, people were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Ivanka's support for the Time's Up campaign, with some referencing the Access Hollywood tape in which Donald Trump boasts about "grabbing" women by the genitals.

The US president has been accused by at least 17 women of sexual harassment or assault.

Celebrities and journalists joined the backlash against Ivanka's endorsement of Winfrey's speech, calling her comments "tone deaf" and "inappropriate".

Model Chrissy Teigen simply wrote: "ew go away" while CNN journalist Michael Weiss commented: "Your father brags about grabbing women 'by the pussy' and you work for him in the White House."

Actor Adam Pally wrote: "What about the 16 counts of sexual harassment and assault leveled against your dad. Oh and the access HOLLYWOOD tape, oh and how he's openly stated he's sexually attracted to you his daughter, what about that?"

One woman commented: "She used that speech to take a jab at your father. You're smarter than this, Ivanka," referring to rumours that Winfrey is planning on running for president.

Sources close to the television star said she is "actively considering" a run for the White House.

Her partner Stedman Graham told the LA Times: "It's up to the people. She would absolutely do it."

Winfrey herself has not commented on her political aspirations since giving the speech, but in the past she has denied having an interest in entering politics.