Alexis Sanchez has revealed that it was his dream of playing for Manchester United that prompted him to join the 20-time champions of England.

The Chilean international completed a switch to Old Trafford from Arsenal on 22 January and signed a four-and-a-half year contract. As part of the deal, the Red Devils allowed Henrikh Mkhitaryan to move in the opposite direction.

Sanchez had attracted interest from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City before joining United. He even came close to joining the Premier League leaders on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

However, Arsenal's failure to sign AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar as his replacement resulted in the former Barcelona forward continue at the Emirates until January. City were still interested in signing him in January as he has long been a target for Guardiola.

The Catalan coach stressed the decision to end interest in signing Sanchez came down to the wage demands of the player. He did not want to take the risk of destabilising the squad at City.

Jose Mourinho's latest addition has stressed his dream of playing for United was the major factor in leaving the Gunners for the Red Devils. He also revealed he had discussed his dream of playing for the "biggest club in England" with the Old Trafford legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Since I was a young lad I've always said that my dream was to play for Manchester United, and I'm not just saying that because I'm here now and today it's come true," Sanchez told United's official website.

"I always said as a kid that I'd like to play for United and I once spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson about it. We chatted for around 20 minutes. And I told him that my dream was to come here to Manchester United.

"It really is a massive club, very powerful, and so now, when I got the opportunity to come here, I looked at the badge and my hairs just stood up on end because it's a powerful club and the biggest in England."

When asked if he has always thought of joining United, he said: "Absolutely right! I've always been motivated by this club, by their red colours, which have always stood out for me and I'm genuinely saying this from the heart when I tell you that this is like a dream come true for me, playing for Manchester United."

"It makes me feel really happy and I'm so pleased to be here at the 'Theatre of Dreams' as everyone calls it!"

Arsene Wenger suggested that Sanchez's decision to swap Arsenal for United was influenced by money. According to the Independent, the South American star will earn around £300,000-a-week at United.

Sanchez has been handed the famous No 7 shirt at United, which was donned by the likes of George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. He remains hopeful of following in their footsteps in winning silverware with Mourinho's side.

"When they told me that Cristiano, Cantona, David Beckham had all worn it, just thinking about that number seven sets you off dreaming in your head with ideas about lifting the Champions League trophy and winning the Premier League title," he explained.

"So yes, I'm fulfilling a dream and I hope to give my very best and win many trophies at this club.

"I believe that at this club it's possible to achieve anything. The badge says it all, it's a huge club on a worldwide scale, and I want to come here and win everything: the Premier League, the Champions League, and whatever comes the club's way in the future."