Everton's January signing Cenk Tosun has vowed that he will only return to Turkey after proving his worth in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old forward completed his move to Goodison Park from Besiktas for a reported fee of £27m ($36.6m) on Tuesday (6 January). He scored 64 goals in 142 appearances during a productive four-year stint with the Turkish champions and was Sam Allardyce's first signing at the Merseyside club.

Tosun made his debut in Everton's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and retained his position during his side's 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion. He came on as a substitute as the Toffees suffered a 5-1 defeat to Arsenal in the last league tie.

The Turkish international has had three attempts on goal and none of the shots were on target in the first three fixtures. The arrival of Theo Walcott from Arsenal will only improve competitions for a place in the starting XI. The ex-Arsenal forward has already scored twice and registered an assist in three starts for Everton.

Tosun remains confident that he can replicate his Besiktas form in the Premier League despite the early struggle to his life at Everton.

"I've zero interest going back to Turkey at this point. Yes I'm a Besiktas fan, but I'll never return to them without fighting and achieving things in Everton. That's not me," Tosun was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"I'll show everyone in England who is Cenk Tosun. I have a dream. I never quit a work before completing it.

"After I finalise my mission in here, and if the conditions are suitable I'd love to go back to Turkey but it's too early for that. I've just started to know my team-mates. In Besiktas, my team-mates knew where I was going be on the pitch before they passed. They knew what I was going to do. In here they'll learn that too in time.

"It's not easy to adjust to a new environment, a new atmosphere, new friends even a new house. Even though I was born in Europe this situation is different.

"I moved from Turkish league which the league I'm playing for years to the toughest league in the world. It's hard to adapt. Sam told me that too. He always talks to me. I've zero problems. He told me that when I fit into the league and team, I'll be a regular starter," Tosun added.