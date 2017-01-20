Ivory Coast take on DR Congo in a Group C clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade Oyem, Oyem on Friday, 20 January.

The defending champions failed to start the tournament on a brighter note as they settled for a goalless draw in their first match against Togo. Michel Dussuyer will be hoping his side can bounce back in the second match.

Manchester United's last summer signing Eric Bailly and Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier are the two high-profile names in the Elephants' back four. In addition to this, they have Crystal PalaceWilfried Zaha to lead their attack.

DR Congo started the African Cup of Nations on a brighter note with a 1-0 win over Morocco. Their 27-year-old forward Junior Kabananga's goal that was the difference between the two sides in the end.

Florent Ibenge will be looking for revenge when his side take on Ivory Coast on Friday. DR Congo were eliminated from the 2015 Afcon by the Elephants in the semi-final and went on to win the tournament.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4pm GMT/5pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Ivory Coast to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Ivory Coast to win: 5/6

Draw: 11/5

DR Congo to win: 4

Team News

Ivory Coast

Possible XI: Gbohouo; Traore, Kanon, Bailly, Aurier; Doukoure, Die, Kessie; Kalou, Kodija, Zaha.

DR Congo

Possible XI: Matampi; Zakuani, N'Sakala, Tisserand, Issama; Mbemba, Bokadi, Mulumba; Bakambu, Kabananga, Mubele.

