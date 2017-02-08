After his seven year absence from the acting game, many assumed that Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson had officially retired from movies. But turns out the Academy Award winner isn't done yet as he's gearing up to return in an English-language remake of comedy Toni Erdmann, opposite Ghostbusters' Kristen Wiig.

Written and directed by Maren Ade, the German original was only released in UK cinemas a few days ago (3 February). Starring Sandra Hüller and Peter Simonischek, it centres on a hard-working woman who is forced to spend time with her estranged fake teeth-wearing prankster father when he makes a surprise visit.

Since premiering at Cannes Film Festival and showing at almost every film event in Europe, the US and Australia last year, the film has received overwhelmingly positive critical acclaim, so there's no surprise that studios are looking to get in on its success. In January, it was nominated for best foreign language film ahead of the Oscars 2017. The film was also up for the same accolade at the Golden Globes last month but lost out to French psychological thriller Elle.

The project is yet to announce a director but filmmaker Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Wiig are set to act as producers. Ade will reportedly executive produce. According to Variety, the project has been germinating since May but started developing very quickly when Nicholson approached the studio after seeing the original and becoming a huge fan himself.

As Good As It Gets star Nicholson may not have any other titles lined up alongside the remake, but Wiig has just finished production on comedy dramas The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards and Downsizing. She is currently filming animated sequel Despicable Me 3.

