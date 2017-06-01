Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will trim the squad in the summer as he targets new signings to improve the squad and Jack Wilshere fears for his future after falling down the pecking order owing to his recent injury record.

Arsenal ended the uncertainty surrounding the manager after they announced that they had agreed a two-year extension with the manager and Wenger confirmed that winning the Premier League remains the target.

The French coach reiterated that the club are looking for only 'top quality' signings as he believes the core of the team is strong enough to mount a challenge next season. Arsenal have 33 senior players in the squad and the manager is keen to offload a few players before beginning to make additions.

Wilshere, who spent the season on loan at Bournemouth after he was not guaranteed regular game time at the Emirates, will enter the final year of his contract next month and is yet to be offered an extension. The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons and has a number of players ahead of him at the moment.

Wenger has indicated that he will be offered a new deal, but Wilshere, according to the Times, is fearful that he will be sold. The England international played over 20 games in the Premier League for the first time in two seasons with Bournemouth, but suffered a hairline fracture that ended his season pre-maturely and is expected to return when pre-season begins in July.

Apart from Wilshere, there are eight other players facing uncertain futures at the club as Wenger looks to make room for new additions. The report claims that the club are ready to let go Kieran Gibbs, Wojciech Szczesny, Carl Jenkinson, Lucas Pérez, David Ospina, Mathieu Debuchy, Yaya Sanogo and Francis Coquelin despite all the players holding contracts for at least one-year and in some cases more than 12-months.