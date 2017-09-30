Jack Wilshere has revealed that he has every intention to stay at Arsenal despite him entering his final year in contract with the north London club.

The 25-year-old had only previously started the Carabao Cup win over Doncaster Rovers and made his first appearance in the Europa League encounter against Cologne but played from the start in the number 10 for the north Londoners in Belarus, and justified his selection with a fine showing.

Wilshere's run and cross set up Theo Walcott for the opening goal before the forward doubled the lead with a simple finish after being presented the ball by goalkeeper Denis Scherbitski. However, there is still no clarity over if the midfielder will stay beyond the end of the season, given he has already entered his final year in the contract.

He has established a company in his predicament, with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez also biding their time over a new deal. However, performances like that against Borisov will do his confidence a world of good and show that he still has it in him to perform at the greatest stage of them all.

Wenger believes Wilshere wants to remain at the club and has made it clear that he wishes that the midfielder fulfils his potential at the Emirates rather than at another club. Wilshere himself is adamant that he still considers himself an Arsenal player through and through but reveals that he is no real hurry to put pen to paper.

"Do I see myself staying? Of course, I do. I have always been at Arsenal. I love this club," Wilshere said, as quoted by the Standard. "They have been good to me over the years. Me and the boss have a great relationship. He played me since I was 17. He put his trust in me since then, so we have a great understanding. We are in contact all the time and I want to stay."

"You are always playing for your future but I am happy to be back. I am happy to feel part of the squad. It has been a while. You forget, last year I was at Bournemouth, the year before that I was injured, so it has been a while since I felt like a proper Arsenal player.

"But now I am back training, back in the squad, I'm playing these types of games, so I feel good. I am doing everything I can to stay fit, training well and we'll see. I'm taking each game as it comes. Another game Sunday, then League Cup and more Europa League games, so I am happy.

"Of course, it is going to be a big decision. It is my future. Now is not the right time. I'm fit, I'm healthy, I'm enjoying my football and getting back to my best. When the time is right, we will sit down."