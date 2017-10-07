Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker made for an unlikely pair in the Rush Hour films but the odd coupling managed to make a success of the action-comedy franchise. So it comes as no surprise that the Hong Kong actor and martial arts specialist is keen to rekindle the on-screen bromance one more time.

In a radio interview with The Cruz Show on Thursday (5 October), the 63-year-old revealed that he has been considering scripts for a sequel for some time now. "For the last seven years, we've been turning down the script, turning down the script," he said. "Yesterday, we just agreed."

While fans would be kicked to see Chan reprise his role as Detective Inspector Lee, the plans are still in the early stages and may take a while to materialise. "The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft, and next year, probably [we will] start," he explained. "I hope – if Chris Tucker agrees."

Tucker, who played Detective James Carter in Rush Hour (1998), Rush Hour 2 (2001) and Rush Hour 3 (2007) brought in a goofy hilarity to the film and perfectly countered Chan's character's seriousness. It would be hard to imagine a fourth film without him.

The Police Story star explained that making the film was "not about money", but simply about timing. "We're all, like, old men. I told Chris Tucker, 'Before we get old, please, let's do Rush Hour 4.'"

Chan is currently promoting his latest film The Foreigner, opposite Pierce Brosnan, in which he plays a London businessman whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fuelled vendetta when his teenage daughter dies in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism.

The movie is set to release in the US on 13 October.