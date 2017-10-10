Jackie Chan's daughter recently came out as lesbian, and while she has received an outpouring of love and support from around the world, she found many critics in her native Hong Kong. The 18-year-old posted a photo on Instagram posing in front of a rainbow-coloured design as she made the announcement, and in another post, shared that she was in a relationship with Andi Autumn, a social media influencer.

"I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way," she wrote alongside the post. "I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity."

While they received positivity from most followers, Etta claims that she had a difficult time with the people in Hong Kong, where she currently lives with her girlfriend. "People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock. I've grown up in a world of negativity and close-mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me," she added.

"Thankfully, I've grown since the days I was powerless and uncertain what the world has for me. Thank you for the enormous outpouring of love and acceptance."

Andi also shared a similar message on her Instagram account, talking about her relationship with Etta and the hurdles the couple have had to face because of it.

"Everything was against us. We've been pushed down again and again but it's worth it knowing we will get through it together, side by side," she wrote. "Skip past all of the difficulties we've had this year, we are finally heading in the right direction, we have a path.

"We've encountered a lot of discrimination from family, friends, and the Hong Kong society. We are living in such an international city and yet so many people have their minds closed off. But none of it matters when I know every morning you're going to be next to me. I love you."