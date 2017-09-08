James Anderson has achieved cricket immortality by becoming the first ever Englishman to reach 500 Test wickets, on day two of action against West Indies at Lord's.

Anderson's moment came in the second innings of the final Test, dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite to become just the sixth bowler in history to reach the magnificent milestone in what is his 129th Test match for his country.

Sir Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan holds the Test record with 900 wickets, with Australia great Shane Warne next in line on 708.

All five still ahead of 35-year-old Anderson have already retired from the game.

His feat comes at the scene of his first ever Test wicket at Lord's in 2003 where he bowled Zimbabwe's Mark Vermeulen, having surpassed the great Sir Ian Botham's long-standing haul of 383 in 2015.

The Lancashire bowler began a third day of action that was delayed by rain on 497 wickets, moving to within one of the 500 club in the West Indies' first innings after dismissing Brathwaite and Kyle Hope.

Friday morning's session was disrupted by rain with the covers coming out after just 20 minutes of play. Conditions improved after an early lunch but England were bowled out for 194 as the afternoon wore on, giving them a lead of 71.

Anderson's moment came when his vicious inswinger crashed through to take middle and off stumps to send Brathwaite on his way for six.