James Arthur has claimed that a lascivious fling with fellow pop star Rita Ora left him addicted to sex and heartbroken after she dumped him.

The 2012 X Factor cham wrote in his new autobiography that he enjoyed ''magic'' nights with the Hot Right Now hitmaker before she was pictured with other men, The Sun reports.

The 29-year-old singer and songwriter from Middlesbrough admitted ''turning into a slag'' once his fling with Ora came to an end, revealing that a string of women visited his flat for sex in the aftermath.

Arthur recalls chatting up hundreds of women online before inviting ''one in the day and another at night, then a different one the next morning".

He went on to claim that he doesn't remember any of the sexual encounters because he was so high on cannabis, and opened up about the extent of his sex addiction in his new autobiography Back To The Boy.

He said: "If I'm honest, I became a bit of a slag after Rita. I was chatting to hundreds of women online or on WhatsApp after swapping numbers with them via Twitter, and I started to sleep with so many of them I lost count.

"They were usually the same type — Babestation girls or glamour models. If I saw someone I fancied I'd contact her on social media and tell her blatantly I wanted to have sex.

"It was ridiculously easy. There would be no emotional attachment and it would be just pure sex, and with one or two exceptions that was how it was'', he added.

Arthur couldn't believe his luck when Ora asked to meet him after being a guest on the X Factor live shows.

He continued: "I was so puzzled that someone like Rita was actually interested in me. I told myself this couldn't be real. Rita's made a mistake. She must think I'm someone cool. This is so confusing."

Revealing more details about his ephemeral romance with Ora, the singer claimed that she told him she loved him just after a few ''amazing'' nights together.

He said: "There was a lot of magic there and it was an amazing night. Rita seemed really, really into me, but I still couldn't quite believe it.

"I wondered if she was a very good actress. I was very stoned that night and my paranoia was sky-high.

"Me and Rita met up a few more times after that and had some more amazing nights. 'I'm in love with you,' she told me one night. She said it so sincerely I wanted to believe her, though it seemed insane."

Ora – who was once accused by ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian for cheating on him with ''20 men'' – eventually went cold right now on Arthur. He was devastated when he saw pictures of her in the papers with other men and ''seemed to disappear''.

"I was heartbroken. It hit me really hard."

He went on to say that the breakdown of the romance lead him to wanting his old life back, adding: "When I was back in my own reality — in my flat with nobody to share my life — I was so, so lonely. I craved normality and so many times I wanted to tell my sisters and my friends what I really thought: 'I want so badly to go back to being in my old bedsit'."

Back to the Boy by James Arthur is published by Hodder & Stoughton on 5 October and is £20.