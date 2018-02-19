James Bulger killer Jon Venables has been doused in boiling water by another inmate who found out his identity.

Venables was attacked with a pan of boiling water after the other con "went for him" following a row, reported the Daily Star Online. The report did not specify when the attack happened or whether Venables was injured.

"Every single person knows that he's there," a source told the newspaper webite. "They've got a price on him. It's not safe for him. They'll end up getting him. It's just a waste of taxpayers' money."

Venables, who was one of two 10-year-old boys convicted of murdering toddler James Bulger, was sent back to prison earlier this month for just over three years after more than 1,000 child abuse images were found on his laptop.

The source added that Venables shows little remorse for his part in the murder that caused an outcry in the UK in the early 1990s. He believes the crime "happened years ago" and that he should left alone to "live a free life".

The Ministry of Justice declined to comment on the alleged incident involving Venables, who is now 35.

In February, he was returned to prison after admitting having 1,170 files of child abuse images and videos in his possession - including 392 photos in the worst category. He also pleaded guilty to having a paedophile manual at his address.

Venables and Robert Thompson were both granted life lifelong anonymity after serving eight years for their 1993 conviction for the brutal torture and murder of two-year-old James Bulger.

This is the second time Venables has been recalled to jail over child abuse images. In 2010, he was sent back to prison for two years after pleading guilty to charges of downloading and distributing child porn.

Also, in 2008, he was arrested on suspicion of affray after a drunken brawl. He was given a formal warning by the probation service for breaching the good behaviour terms of his licence.