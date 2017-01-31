The tragic end of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose's (Kate Winslet) love story in the final scene of the blockbuster hit Titanic is still fresh in the mind of fans —Jack froze to death in an attempt to keep his beloved alive on a wooden plank from the ill-fated ship that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean. Twenty years after the film's release, fans still think that director James Cameron could have given the film a happy ending and allowed both the characters to survive.

But the Oscar-winning film maker doesn't agree with it. "Look, it's very, very simple: you read page 147 of the script and it says, "Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive. It's that simple," he told the Daily Beast, justifying the climax of the 1997 blockbuster.

Going by popular demand, Discovery Channel aired a Mythbusters episode in 2012 and proved that both Jack and Rose could have survived by tying their life-jackets to the floating door.

Cameron dismisses the explanation of the network: "You can do all the post-analysis you want. So you're talking about the Mythbusters episode, right? Where they sort of pop the myth? OK, so let's really play that out: you're Jack, you're in water that's 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia. Mythbusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won't just wash out two minutes later — which means you're underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that's going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you're already dead. So that wouldn't work."

The 62-year-old Hollywood legend explained Jack's best chances of survival in the freezing cold water and added that the Mythbuster hosts are fun but "full of s**t".

"His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died. They're fun guys and I loved doing that show with them, but they're full of s**t.

Cameron is currently promoting his upcoming project Atlantis Rising for the National Geographic channel.