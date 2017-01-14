Jamie Bell and Kate Mara have officially announced they are engaged.

The glamorous couple are tying the knot, a representative for the actress confirmed to E! News.

But a wedding date is not yet known. The pair met while filming Fantastic Four in 2014 where she played Sue Storm and Jamie Bell, who played her brother played Ben Grimm, and have been smitten with each other ever since.

Mara, who is a massive NY Giants fan (and whose great-grandfather is Tim Mara the founder of the legendary football team) showed off her huge diamond ring on Twitter.

It was first obvious that they were more than friends during the Met Gala in 2015 where they were spotted holding hands as they went into a private after-party. They then were seen cozying up together on a beach in Malibu.

And they turned heads at countless fashion events including Prada Presents 'Past Forward' where they showed they were perfectly matched.

Mara ended her relationship with boyfriend Max Minghella in August, 2014 while Bell split with his wife of 18 months, Evan Rachel Wood that same year – almost a year after they had a son.

Westwood actress Wood was once engaged to Marilyn Manson but later split in January 2010.

According to a report by the People at the time, a source told the publication: "After her son was born, he has been her No. 1 priority. The marriage always came in second."

Bell said he and Wood were committed to co-parenting their son, whose name has never been revealed, but had different goals and "want to pursue them separately".

A spokesperson told US Weekly about their split. "This is a mutual decision and the two remain close friends."

Mara will try her best to keep prying eyes out of her relationship with Bell. She was once quoted as saying: "Keeping your private life as private as possible is the smartest thing."