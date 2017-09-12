Jamie Carragher has revealed Harry Kane would be his first choice if he could sign any Premier League player.

Having netted twice for England against Malta during last week's international break, the Tottenham Hotspur striker opened his account for the Premier League season on Saturday (9 September), scoring twice in Spurs' 3-0 win against Everton.

Kane's brace at Goodison Park means he has now scored 101 goals for Tottenham in 169 games in all competitions, and Carragher believes the England striker has proved the doubters wrong.

"When Harry Kane initially came on, because of where he came from - going on-loan, not being straight in at Tottenham - you always felt, is there something missing from his game?" the former Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"Why have all these coaches not seen it at the start? But he's put that to bed. In fact he's in his third or fourth season now and has 100 goals."

A more traditional centre-forward than some of his Premier League counterparts, the Tottenham number 10 was initially dismissed as a one-season wonder, but Carragher said he has firmly established himself among the league's finest.

"He may not be the best player in the Premier League, though he wouldn't be far off. He'd be in the top bracket. But if I was a manager and I could pick one player from the Premier League in my team, I'd pick Harry Kane because I think he's an absolute guarantee every season of 25 goals," said Carragher.

The 24-year-old has broken the 20-goal barrier in the last three Premier League seasons, scoring 21, 25 and 29 goals respectively, and Carragher expects Kane to continue his goalscoring spree.

"Over a four or five year period he'll be getting another hundred and he looks very strong mentally. He looks as if the only thing he focuses on is football and he doesn't get involved in any other nonsense. He's in the top class."

Kane will be hoping to add more goals to his tally when Spurs begin their Champions League campaign by hosting Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (13 September). Mauricio Pochettino's men endured a turbulent time in European football's showpiece competition last season, as they failed to make it out of the group stage after winning just two games in total, only one of which at home.

Ahead of their clash against Dortmund, the Argentine has urged his side to learn from last season's mistakes and hit the ground running in an extremely difficult group, which also contains 12-time winners Real Madrid and Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia.

"Last season, after the first game against Monaco, it was difficult to change the dynamic," he told reporters, according to Football.London. "It's so important to try to win the game. Dortmund are a great team but in our mind our mentality is to win and be aggressive from the start.

"I think tomorrow is so important, to start well in the competition and get the three points. In theory it should be Real Madrid first and the others trying for second, but football is not about theory.