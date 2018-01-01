Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Jamie Redknapp claims injuries to Manchester United strikers Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will provide Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard an opportunity to restore the Red Devils' fear factor.

The Belgium international, who arrived from Everton in the summer, has played every minute in the Premier League this season prior to United's clash against Southampton on 30 December. Lukaku picked up an injury and after receiving treatment for over six minutes, he was stretchered off the field.

United manager Jose Mourinho also confirmed that Ibrahimovic will be out of action for a month with a knee injury. This leaves the Portuguese tactician with Rashford and Martial as the other two options up front.

Rashford replaced Lukaku against the Saints in their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. He is set to lead United's attacking lineup against Everton on 1 January.

Redknapp believes United looked "sluggish" with the ex-Chelsea star and Ibrahimovic. He believes the England international should be ahead of the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain striker in the pecking order at Old Trafford and

"Even before Ibrahimovic and Lukaku were ruled out, United have looked sluggish of late. With Rashford leading an attacking trio including Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, he can restore United's fear factor," Redknapp told the Daily Mail.

"It reminds me of when Rashford first burst on to the scene under Louis van Gaal. United were in a slump but Rashford injected some much-needed excitement.

"Watching Ibrahimovic running recently, you could tell that something was not quite right. I am sure Michael Keane and Phil Jagielka would rather be facing him than Rashford at Goodison Park.

"When it comes to the pecking order of Manchester United centre-forwards, Rashford should not be behind a 36-year-old who has just returned from injury.

"Injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic mean that Rashford will be leading the line for Manchester United against Everton this afternoon. Jose Mourinho has to let Rashford off the leash and give him licence to terrorise defenders with his blistering pace."

Lukaku and Ibrahimovic join defenders Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Chris Smalling, along with midfield duo of Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick in the list of injured players at United. In addition to this, Ashley Young will serve a three-match ban after being charged with violent conduct by the Football Association for elbowing Southampton's Dusan Tadic.