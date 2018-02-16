Liverpool legend Jan Molby believes that Mo Salah has proved him wrong and that he is well on his way to becoming the "complete footballer" for the Reds. Salah again showed his promise in the Champions League, scoring a brilliant goal as the Reds saw off Porto 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Portugal.

The limelight was hogged by Sadio Mane, who scored a hattrick in what was a relatively easy outing for Liverpool on their return to the greatest stage in Europe. Salah made it 2-0 showing incredible skill to finish from close range and notch his 30th goal of an incredible debut season on Mersyside.

The Egyptian Player of the Year for 2017 has been in brilliant form throughout the campaign, scoring goals for fun as the Reds rose rapidly in the Premier League table, giving themselves a viable chance of securing their position in the top four this season.

He scored a brace as Liverpool drew 2-2 against Tottenham and came very close to taking all three points at the end before Harry Kane converted his penalty.

His form and fitness is vital to what the Merseyside club can achieve this season and Molby believes that the composure that Salah shows in front of goal is something that really adds to his game. The former Chelsea man has scored a few blinders this season but his ability to do the easier things well is what makes him a great footballer.

"I loved Mohamed Salah's goal. There's nothing quite like watching a player who has that coolness about him, which a lot of people – including myself – doubted he had when he first arrived," Molby said, in his column with the Liverpool Echo.

"He has kept on improving, and if you add his latest strike to his effort against Tottenham the other week, Salah is very close to becoming the complete footballer.

"I've always been a fan of players with composure, of which Salah has in abundance. That little keepy-uppy and calm finish where he knows the shot can't be saved, it was almost like time stood still. Sometimes it can be like that as a footballer. He would have felt in complete control of that situation, and was doing things at his own pace.

"A lot of goals Salah has scored are those you'd expect from a regular goalscorer, but he's also capable of netting ones like that on Wednesday night."